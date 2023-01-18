Worker dies at Aberdeen hospital construction site
A worker has died at a hospital construction site in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to the Foresterhill Health Campus shortly after 09:35, but the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been made aware and is investigating the matter with Police Scotland.
Construction firm Graham confirmed that work had been halted and the incident had involved a sub-contractor.
Graham said in a statement: "We have halted work on site and are liaising with the emergency services and Health and Safety Executive (HSE)."
The Scottish Ambulance Service said two ambulances, a resuscitation rapid response unit, a paramedic response unit, a special operations response teams and a trauma team attended the scene.
The Baird Family Hospital project that Graham construction is working on is next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).
It is due to be completed next year.
The Baird Family Hospital focus will be providing maternity and breast screening services, as well as a neonatal unit and operating theatre.