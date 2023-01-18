Man charged after death of Jacqueline Kerr in Aberdeen
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Aberdeen.
The woman, who was found at Sunnyside Road on Monday, has been named as 54-year-old Jacqueline Kerr.
Police Scotland said a 43-year-old man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Relatives of Ms Kerr said in a statement: "She was a great sister, brilliant family member and a dear friend to many. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her."
Police Scotland said officers would remain in the area while inquiries are carried out.
Det Insp Gary Winter said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of Jacqueline at this extremely difficult time."
He added: "There is no doubt that this incident will cause concern within the community, however, I would like to stress that we are treating this as an isolated and contained matter.
"I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience while this incident is being investigated."