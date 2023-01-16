Fresh trial for woman who denies endangering young boy's life in Aberdeen
A fresh trial will be held over allegations a woman put a young boy's life in danger by consenting to operations he did not need.
Tracy Anne Menhinick, 51, went on trial at the high court last week accused of wilfully ill-treating the child between 2014 and 2017.
She denied administering Lactulose, described as a non-prescribed medication, in Aberdeen.
The jury was told the trial could not continue at this stage.
This was due to what they were told was potentially missing medical records.
The case at the High Court in Aberdeen was being held before judge Lord Young and was expected to last for about three weeks.
He told the jurors there had to be a fair trial, he apologised for what was happening, and thanked them for their time.
A fresh trial is due to be held before a new jury next January.
Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital was listed as a location of alleged offending. The child cannot be identified.