Woman admits attacking Afghanistan refugees in Aberdeen
- Published
A woman has admitted an unprovoked attack on two refugees in Aberdeen.
Sarah Craig, 38, assaulted the two women in the city's Kidd Street in October last year.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the women were refugees from Afghanistan and did not know their attacker.
They had left a hotel for a walk and Craig began remonstrating with them for no reason. They were repeatedly punched and kicked, and one was left with a scar on her head.
Craig admitted two charges of assault, one to the victim's permanent disfigurement.
She also admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner towards three other people during the same incident, calling them an offensive name.
Sentence was deferred until next month and Craig was remanded in custody.