Main A96 closed due to serious accident near Colpy
The main A96 road has been closed in both directions after a serious accident in Aberdeenshire.
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a lorry and three vehicles near Colpy at about 14:15.
Police Scotland said: "The A96 is currently closed in both directions between the A97 and A920 junctions."
The Scottish Ambulance Service said a special operations team, trauma team and air ambulance had been dispatched.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson (SFRS) said: "Crews safely removed one female casualty who was trapped inside a car, who has now been placed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
"Three other casualties are also receiving medical checks and crews remain in attendance to make the area safe."