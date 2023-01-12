Man, 71, who abused young girl in Orkney is jailed for five years
A man who molested and photographed a young girl has been jailed for five years.
Peter Clegg, 71, subjected the victim to a catalogue of abuse from the age of six in Orkney.
Clegg, formerly of Wick, had earlier stood trial at the High Court in Inverness where he was convicted of the offences.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, a judge told Clegg that custody was the only option.
Clegg was also convicted of sexually assaulting the girl between January 2019 and September 2020.
He was also found guilty of possessing and making indecent photos of a child.
Lord Sandison said: "You subjected her to a wide range of sexual assaults.
"It is plain these offences cannot adequately be reflected other than by way of a custodial sentence."
Lord Sandison told Clegg that he would be placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.