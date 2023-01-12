King on first official visit in Scotland after Harry book release
King Charles has carried out his first public engagement since the publication of Prince Harry's memoir Spare.
He visited the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed in Aberdeenshire to meet with local hardship support groups.
It came while King Charles was on a short break at his Scottish home of Birkhall on the Balmoral estate.
Prince Harry's autobiography was released earlier this week, following days of leaks and headlines across the world.
Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the book's contents or anything mentioned by Harry in a string of high-profile media interviews.
On his Aberdeenshire visit, the King said he was "very impressed" with a plaque made to commemorate the occasion.
Dressed in a hunting Stewart tartan kilt, he unveiled the plaque made by Men's Shed member Tony Atherton, to a round of applause.
He also drank tea with members of the Men's Shed and watched craft skills including wood and stone carving in action.
The Aboyne Men's Shed opened last year with the goal of reducing rural social isolation.