Shetland power cut customers to share £660,000 compensation
More than £650,000 in compensation is being paid to homes and businesses in Shetland left without power during December's severe snowstorm.
A major incident was declared after lines were brought down in December.
Thousands of customers were left without power, some for many days.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) offered compensation to all eligible customers not reconnected within 48 hours, up to a maximum of £700.
The power company said it would be paying out in 2,700 cases, totalling £660,000.
Payments will begin to be issued from Saturday.
More than 5,200 properties in total lost power.
SSEN brought in more than 150 additional engineers to help restore supplies, with some customers without power six days.