Woman denies endangering young boy's life in Aberdeen
- Published
An Aberdeen woman has gone on trial accused of putting a young boy's life in danger by consenting to operations he did not need.
Tracy Anne Menhinick denies wilfully ill-treating the child between 2014 and 2017, at a time when she was a home care worker for NHS Grampian.
The 51-year-old is alleged to have administered Lactulose, described as a non-prescribed medication.
Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital is listed as a site of alleged offending.
Permanent impairment
The child cannot be identified.
It is alleged administering Lactulose caused the boy's development and mobility to be affected.
It is claimed this also led to him being admitted to hospital, and that she then consented to treatments, procedures and operations on the boy which she knew were unnecessary.
It is alleged this was to the youngster's permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of his life.
The case at the High Court in Aberdeen is being held before judge Lord Young and is expected to last for about three weeks.