Aberdeenshire council workers clearing flood debris rescued from river
Council workers clearing flood debris from below a bridge had to be rescued from rising river levels.
Aberdeenshire Council said roads workers were below Potarch Bridge when two team members became cut-off on Wednesday morning.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said water rescue teams assisted the two men.
The council said the pair were checked over by paramedics and were in "good health".
An internal investigation has been launched.