Police probe Westhill death of boy on New Year's Day
Detectives are treating the death of 16-year-old boy in Aberdeenshire on New Year's Day as unexplained.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at a property on Keirhill Avenue in Westhill at about 10:00 on Sunday.
The teenager was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead a short time later.
A force spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."