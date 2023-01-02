Driver dies in city centre Hogmanay crash
A motorist died in a one-vehicle crash in Aberdeen city centre on Hogmanay.
The collision happened at the junction of Wapping Street and Denburn Road at 00:50 on Saturday.
Police said the driver of a red Ford Fiesta died at the scene.
The road was closed for 10 hours for a police investigation. Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the crash or has CCTV footage of it.
