First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year

babyGetty Images

The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland.

NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00.

Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg (6lb 8oz) to parents Shauna Moodie and Demetri Moffat.

Meanwhile, at Glasgow's Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, a boy was born at 00:11.

Parents Megan Barrass and Taylor Bowman have not yet named their son, who weighed 3.63kg (8lb).

A few minutes later, Jennifer and Dean Carr from Kennoway, Fife, welcomed Harper Elizabeth at 00:21.

Back at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit, Chloe Jamieson and Jack Bennet welcomed daughter Amelia at 01:09.

Adalyn followed a few hours later at 03:35, to the delight of parents May and Myoaung Chit, while Tehreem and Mohammed welcomed a daughter at 03:38.

The University Hospital Wishaw in Lanarkshire also saw the arrival of several new year babies.

Elizabeth Smith and Craig McLachlan's son Kai was born at the hospital at 03:07. Nicole Cushnan and her partner Lewis Connor welcomed daughter Lilah a few hours later at 07:11.

In Larbert, Sabah and Waqar Rauf welcomed a daughter at 03:14 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

NHS Grampian's first baby of 2023 was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital at around 01:20.

Cody Alexander Morrice was then born at the hospital at 03:30, to the delight of mother Samantha and father Sean.

Morgan Blanchard and Gary Watt, from Orkney, welcomed their first child at the hospital at 04.45.

