A90 closed in both directions after three-car crash

Traffic has queued on the A90 after the road was closed in both directions near Longhaven

A major road in Aberdeenshire has been closed in both directions following a three-car crash.

Police Scotland said officers were called to a report of a collision on the A90 near Longhaven at about 10:30 on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is closed in both directions, with diversions in place.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."

