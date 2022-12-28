A90 closed in both directions after three-car crash
A major road in Aberdeenshire has been closed in both directions following a three-car crash.
Police Scotland said officers were called to a report of a collision on the A90 near Longhaven at about 10:30 on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is closed in both directions, with diversions in place.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area."
UPDATE❗ ⌚ 13:45#A90 Longhaven— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 28, 2022
The carriageway remains
⛔CLOSED⛔
in both directions after an earlier collision
Police and emergency services are in attendance
Traffic is diverted locally❗#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/o6PlmTUlfg
