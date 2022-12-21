Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens to re-open to public on Thursday
Aberdeen's historic Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) are to re-open to the public on Thursday, three years after closing for a regeneration, BBC Scotland understands.
The gardens - which originally opened in 1879 - have been undergoing a £28m redevelopment since 2019.
A so-called soft opening of a section of UTG was expected back in April, but was cancelled.
The main lawn will be turfed later due to weather.
This is due to the likelihood of frost and rain over winter.
The turfing of the central lawn could take place after next February's Spectra light festival, elements of which will take place in UTG.
The project was due to be completed last year, but was put back to this year following delays caused in part by the pandemic.
Plans to breathe new life into the gardens had first received the council's backing in 2007.
The following year, businessman Sir Ian Wood said he would contribute up to £50m towards a rival scheme to raise the gardens and develop a new street-level square.
Those plans were eventually rejected in 2012, when backing was instead given to proposals to improve the gardens.
Fresh plans for a revitalisation of the historic park were unveiled in December 2016, then given approval in 2018.
Work began on the site the following year.