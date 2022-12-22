I'm a trained dumper truck driver at just 13
A 13-year-old boy from Moray has become one of the youngest trained articulated dump truck drivers in the UK.
Jamie Currie, from Cullen, is following in the footsteps of his brother, Jamie, who became a trained operator at the same age.
Their passion for diggers runs in the family, as dad James Currie is the director of a local forestry, plant hire and haulage company.
"I have always been fascinated with big dump trucks," Jay said.
He has gained his Construction Plant Competence Scheme (CPCS) ADT (articulated dump truck) Red Card.
"My brother did his digger ticket so I thought I should try to get a dumper ticket so we can get some earthmoving done," Jay explained.
"I wanted to do it at an early age too so that I could have more experience on the machine."
Jay took his first step towards the qualification aged 12, when he was eligible to take the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) health, safety and environment test.
"I couldn't book my first test until I was 12 so we booked it on my 12th birthday," he said. "I passed 10 days later with 49/50 marks."
He then attended a course followed by a test.
"During the course, I had to drive the dump truck around a stockpile into position for loading, then do the same in reverse," he said.
"I found it quite easy. I revised the theory questions and what they meant too, so I passed with flying colours and I then passed the practical test too."
'Inspiration for young people'
Brother Jamie said: "It's really good that Jay has his dump truck qualification now. It means we can practise together and do jobs around the house.
"When we're old enough to work on commercial sites, I hope we can do that together and build our own plant business one day."
Callum Mackintosh, president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA), described it as a "fantastic achievement" by both Jay brothers.
"Laying the foundations for a career in plant at 13 is admirable, the focus, hard work and determination shown here will carry Jay a long way in life," he said.
"Jay and his older brother are an inspiration for other young people, particularly those whose family business is in the plant industry and can replicate their achievements."
Jay added: "I would like to encourage other people like me to follow in my footsteps or similar as it can provide a great career path and it can make their CV look better when applying for a job."