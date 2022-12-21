Tribute to teenager Dylan Atkinson who died in Aboyne river crash
The family of a teenager who died when his car crashed into a river in Aberdeenshire have paid tribute to him.
Dylan Atkinson, 19, was driving an Audi involved in a collision with a BMW on the A93 near Aboyne on Monday morning.
Both cars went into the River Dee after the crash.
His parents, James and Trish Atkinson, said in a statement: "Dylan was our life and his irrepressible enthusiasm and energy will continue in our hearts and of those who knew him well."
They said: "Our family is broken and it will never heal, it will just change. Our hearts are full of love and that will always stay.
"There are no words. There is no tomorrow. There is only now. There is no escape, there is only pain.
"Everyone's thoughts, messages and support are a comfort and please know how much that means to us all."
Sgt Eoin Maxwell, from Police Scotland's north east road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with Dylan's family and friends at this difficult time.
"Our investigation into the collision is continuing. I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us.
"We are also keen to obtain any dashcam footage from motorists who were driving on this road around 08:00 on Monday."
The 26-year-old driver of the BMW was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by a coastguard helicopter.