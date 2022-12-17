Shetland power 'should be back' by Sunday afternoon
About 350 properties in Shetland remain without power as engineers battle to restore supplies.
However, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is confident they will be reconnected by Sunday afternoon.
Heavy snowstorms cut off 2,800 properties at the start of the week and a major incident was declared.
SSEN said it had made "significant progress", connecting a further 350 properties on Saturday.
Supplies have been restored in Effirth, Gauderhouse, Wethersta and Stabaness.
As of 17:30 about 350 properties remained without power in Clousta, Murrister to Snarraness and Bayhall to Whiteness.
Teams of engineers travelled by ferry to Shetland during the week to help.
SSEN said a 160-strong team was now focused on the areas experiencing the worst of the damage caused by line icing, where snow and ice accumulated on large sections of power line, bringing down overhead lines and breaking wooden electricity poles.
It is hoped 200 customers in Clousta, Greenvale and Walls will be reconnected on Saturday night with the final 150 properties in Murrister and Snarraness back on supply by Sunday afternoon.
SSEN said some properties may need to be temporarily disconnected for a short period of time during the work to prevent the circuit being overloaded causing damage to equipment which would lead to a longer power interruption for customers.
Mark Macdonald, head of region at SSEN Distribution, said: "With additional crews on Shetland today to bolster our army of engineers, we continue to make excellent progress ahead of our forecasts, restoring power to 350 properties through the course of the day."
'Understand the challenges'
He added: "Our teams will continue to work throughout the evening and will be back out at first light tomorrow to push on with the final restoration effort. Barring no unforeseen challenges, we're confident we can restore power to all remaining properties by Sunday afternoon.
"We understand the challenges communities are facing after days without power and would like to thank Shetland Islands Council, our resilience partners and local communities for their ongoing support in co-ordinating warm hubs for local residents.
"We're proactively calling all customers without power to check on their welfare and would urge anyone who needs support to call us on 105."
