Nativity scene moved into empty Aberdeen shop to deter vandals
A nativity scene has been moved inside an empty shop in Aberdeen to protect it from graffiti and vandalism.
The figures are put on display in St Nicholas kirkyard every year as part of the city's Christmas decorations. However, the display was vandalised earlier this week.
Councillor Martin Greig said the damage was "offensive and unacceptable".
Aberdeen City Council has now decided to move the figures inside the property in Union Street to safeguard them.
Councillor Greig said: "The damage caused to the scene was distressing. The graffiti and vandalism was offensive and unacceptable."
He said the figures had also been damaged in previous years and the possibility of further harm was "a real worry".
"The churchyard doesn't seem to be the safest place," he said. "The new location in a Union Street shop window is effective as more people can see the scene which makes more impact."
The nativity scene can now be found at the former Ecco building.
In a previous vandalism incident, the model of the baby Jesus was reported to have been smashed in half and its face stolen.