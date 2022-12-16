Patients may be offered appointments anywhere in Scotland
Patients in the north east awaiting treatment may be offered appointments anywhere in Scotland in a bid to tackle growing waiting lists.
NHS Grampian had said the number of out-of-area appointments is expected to increase.
Reasonable expenses would be met by the health board.
NHS Grampian said while people would not be obliged to take up the offer, declining an appointment may see their waiting time "clock" reset to zero.
The health board said it was taking action in the face of growing waiting lists for treatment.
Paul Bachoo, medical director for NHS Grampian's acute sector, said: "Offering appointments outwith the region is not a new thing, particularly where very specialist care is required.
"To reduce the number of people waiting - and to ensure they are seen in a timely manner - out of area appointments will increase as we work closely with colleagues across Scotland.
"Our preference is always to offer care as close to home as we can, but we cannot ignore the number of people waiting for treatment."
'Prioritise treatment'
He added: "We are writing to everyone currently on a waiting list to let them know it is likely they will be offered an appointment outwith Grampian.
"While they are not obliged to take up any offer made, declining an appointment may see their waiting time 'clock' reset to zero.
"We will continue to prioritise treatment based on severity of condition and we will continue to offer local appointments."
Letters are being sent to patients who will possibly be affected by the changes from Friday.