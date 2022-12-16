Still 1,600 Shetland properties without power
- Published
About 1,600 properties in Shetland remain without power as engineers try to restore supplies.
Heavy snowstorms disrupted electricity supplies at the start of the week, leading to a major incident being declared.
Teams of engineers travelled by ferry to Shetland during the week to help.
Energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the aim was to get the majority connected by the end of the weekend.
However, some "small clusters" on the west side of Shetland's mainland may not have power back until Monday.
About 150 engineers are now battling snow and ice to rebuild Shetland's overhead power lines and reconnect properties to the network.
Mark Macdonald, head of region at SSEN Distribution, said: "Teams of engineers have been out in force since first light this morning to continue restoring power to homes and businesses across Shetland.
"We expect to make sustained progress throughout the day, reconnecting customers area-by-area by rebuilding sections of network, connecting mobile generation and undertaking engineering solutions to restore power faster, before making permanent repairs."
He added: "We recognise that although the community spirit is still strong across the islands, customers experiencing a prolonged loss of power will face new challenges each day. I'd continue to encourage customers to take advantage of warm hubs set up."
Among those in Shetland with power restored is Siobhan Bradley, whose premature twins Danny and Annie were born five weeks early eight weeks ago and who told how she was trying to keep them warm and fed.
When the power failed on Monday, Siobhan, the twins and her nine-year-old son Benjamin moved into the home of her partner's mother, a mile-and-a-half away, and were in a room with a wood burner to keep them warm.
With power now restored, the 37-year-old, who is in Whalsay, told BBC Scotland it was a "massive relief".
The power cuts have been caused by "significant" network damage as a result of line icing, where snow and ice accumulate on overhead power lines and the additional weight causes them to break.
Customers can claim up to £30 per person for meals for every 24 hours they are without power. This is in addition to statutory compensation.
How have you been affected by power cuts? You can share your experience by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload your pictures/video here
- Or fill out the form below
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.