Bus and lorry crash in wintry conditions on A90
- Published
A bus and a lorry have crashed in wintry conditions on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene close to Castle of Fiddes, near Glenbervie, at about 17:00.
It is not yet clear whether there have been any casualties.
Traffic Scotland said drivers faced delays and drifting snow was affecting the route, which was closed for three hours in both directions.
Gritters were sent to treat the road and one lane on the southbound route was opened at about 20:30.