More engineers arriving to fix Shetland power cuts
- Published
Extra engineers are due to arrive in Shetland to help restore power to thousands of homes.
Heavy snowstorms have interrupted supplies to about 2,800 homes with many facing days without power.
A total of 15 crews will arrive by ferry and helicopter to help with reconnection efforts which are being hampered by continued poor weather.
Meanwhile there has been heavy snow across much of north-east Scotland overnight.
Aberdeenshire Council says most of its roads network has been affected by heavy snow, and a number of schools in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland will be closed.
Aberdeen has also seen significant snowfall and bus company Stagecoach Bluebird says its services have been affected, with many cancelled, delayed or diverted.
Graeme Keddie, director of corporate ffairs at Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, said generators were also being sent to Shetland and a helicopter would be used to assess damage to overhead lines.
He said: "This has been a very concentrated and explosive weather event on Shetland which has been far worse than expected. Local crews say it is the worst they have seen it since 1995.
"We made very good progress yesterday, we reconnected 1,000 homes, and we hope to make continued progress today.
"We are making good progress but we are at advising for some customers it will be the end of this week before they are reconnected."
The Met Office has extended a yellow warning for snow and ice for northern Scotland until 12:00 on Friday.
It covers the north and north-east of Scotland, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.
A Met Office yellow warning for strong winds is in force between 07:00 - 14:00 in Shetland, where gusts of up to 60-65mph will accompany blustery wintery showers, especially for northern areas.