Traffic warning as snow hits north-east Scotland
- Published
People in parts of the north and north-east of Scotland are waking up to a blanket of snow.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across the Highlands, the north-east, Orkney and Shetland, Tayside and Fife.
It has led to problems on the roads, with the A90 Stonehaven-Cleanhill closed northbound due to a HGV losing traction.
Vehicles are also getting stuck in snow on the A96 at Keith, Moray.
There are reports of HGVs getting stuck on Westburn Road in Aberdeen.
And First Aberdeen said all of its bus services in the city were disrupted "due to heavy overnight snow and a lack of snow gritters."
NEW❗ ⌚ 07:47#A90 Stonehaven-Cleanhill— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 8, 2022
CLOSED Northbound due to a HGV which has lost traction in the adverse weather⛔
Please #TakeCare in the area this morning and avoid where possible@ARL_AWPR pic.twitter.com/TCPlm1sbkR
Meanwhile the snow gates are closed on the A93 Glenshee to Braemar, and on the A939 Tomintoul to Cock Bridge.
Five primary and one secondary school in Moray are closed due to the weather.
A teachers' strike will lead to disruption to other schools in the region.