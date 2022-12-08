Traffic warning as snow hits north-east Scotland
Heavy snow is causing traffic disruption across the north-east of Scotland, with reports of vehicles becoming stuck on many routes.
The wintry weather has also caused delays to flights at Aberdeen Airport, with bus services facing delays too.
Police are urging people to drive with care.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice covering much of northern Scotland is in place until midday on Friday.
Another warning for ice is due to come into force for southern Scotland later on Thursday.
Motorists faced problems on the roads, including:
- A90 Stonehaven-Cleanhill was closed northbound due to a HGV losing traction. Traffic Scotland said it had now been cleared
- Vehicles got stuck in snow on the A96 at Keith, Moray. but the route is now clear after being treated by gritters
- There were reports of HGVs getting stuck on Westburn Road in Aberdeen.
- Snow gates are closed on the A93 Glenshee to Braemar, and on the A939 Tomintoul to Cock Bridge.
And First Aberdeen said all of its bus services in the city were disrupted "due to heavy overnight snow and a lack of snow gritters."
A number of schools in Moray and Aberdeenshire are closed due to the weather.
A teachers' strike will lead to disruption to other schools in the region.