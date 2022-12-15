Aberdeen stabbing murderer jailed for life
- Published
A man who admitted murdering another man in an Aberdeen flat while he was high on drink and drugs has been jailed for life.
Scott Hector, 20, was stabbed to death in Marischal Court on 2 April last year.
Sean O'Halloran, 20, admitted murdering Mr Hector while Conor Adams, 18, admitted culpable homicide.
O'Halloran was jailed for life and will serve 11 years and eight months before he is eligible for parole.
Adams was jailed for seven years and three months, at the High Court in Glasgow.
The pair also admitted conspiring to rob the victim.
A court had previously heard O'Halloran could not remember the crime due to taking alcohol and drugs.
While at a house in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire, the two accused drank alcohol and at one point took 20 valium tablets between them in less than an hour.
They then went to the flat where the murder took place in an attempt to get drugs.
Describing the moments after the stabbing, prosecutor David Dickson said: "The deceased was heard to say 'whoa, whoa, whoa'.
"He was holding his side where it was seen he had been stabbed. He was heard to say 'he's just stabbed me'."
The men left in a car and during the journey Adams challenged O'Halloran about what happened, telling him he had gone too far.
O'Halloran's DNA was found on the knife used to stab Mr Hector.
Mr Hector's family said in a statement at the time: "Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many.
"We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all."
Deborah Demick, deputy head of the National Homicide Team of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: "We have heard from Scott's family the devastating impact his murder has had on them.
"Sean O'Halloran and Conor Adams carried out a violent, unprovoked attack on Scott.
"The consequences of this crime on this family have been enormous, through no fault of Scott's and our thoughts are with them."