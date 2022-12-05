Two seriously injured in Moray crash
Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Moray.
Police said the accident happened on Alexandra Road in Keith at about 08:50 on Sunday.
The 93-year-old male driver of a black Ford Fiesta and the 87-year-old female passenger were taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said officers were keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
Sgt Sarah Ritchie said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch."
