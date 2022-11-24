Three jailed for murder bid in man's Moray home
Three people have been jailed after being found guilty of an "unprovoked and brutal" murder bid on a man in his own home in Moray.
Andrew McLaren, 27, suffered facial fractures and internal bleeding in Forres in April last year.
Rhys Baker, 30, was jailed for for nine-and-a-half years at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Suzanne Kelly, 29, was jailed for seven years, and first offender Caitlin Wells, 22, was sentenced to five years.
They had entered the victim's address and subjected him to an attack that continued after he passed out.
A jury found them guilty of assaulting Mr McLaren to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life and attempting to murder him.
Lord Armstrong told the trio: "You have been convicted of the attempted murder of Andrew McLaren by together perpetrating on him an unprovoked and concerted attack.
"This was a brutal and excessively violent, sustained attack, continued after your victim fell unconscious and perpetrated against him in his own home."
The judge said that he considered Baker, who has 38 previous convictions including nine for assault, to be the "principal actor" in the attack.