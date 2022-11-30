Crathie office and café wins top architecture prize
An office building and community cafe in Aberdeenshire has won its designers Scotland's biggest architecture prize.
Moxon Architects' Quarry Studios at Crathie is in a former quarry used as a rubbish tip.
It is the winner of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland's Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award 2022.
The building has been designed to have a minimal impact on the surrounding landscape.
The wooded location in the Cairngorms National Park includes a Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Quarry Studios was designed as a low energy, lightweight building.
It beat competition for the top prize from Forth Valley College Falkirk Campus designed by Reiach and Hall Architects and High Sunderland, Galashiels, by Loader Monteith.
Stallan-Brand Architecture's Jedburgh Grammar Campus and Lockerbie Sawmill by Konishi Gaffney were others on the shortlist.
The annual award is assessed by a jury who look at each project's architectural integrity, usability and context, delivery and execution and sustainability.
Architect Amin Taha, who chaired the panel, said: "Comparing such a wide variety of buildings was hard, but Quarry Studios demonstrates exceptionally careful thought in creating a high quality and tactile building that is full of detail, while also delivering broader social outcomes.
"Moxon Architects have designed a building that is highly sustainable - not only in terms of its carbon footprint and support for local biodiversity, but also in how it acts as a catalyst for supporting local businesses and its community."
Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland president Chris Stewart said it offered the opportunity to view wonderful projects, and reflect on how they tackle contemporary issues.
All images the copyright of Tim Soar.