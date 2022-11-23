Woman charged after car crashes off coast at Gardenstown
- Published
A woman has been charged after a car crashed off an Aberdeenshire coastal road and ended up on its roof on rocks.
Police were called to the Seatown area of Gardenstown at about 23:55 on Tuesday.
It followed a report of a one-vehicle crash.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "A 49-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and will be reported to the procurator fiscal."
RNLI lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams were called out to reports of a car in the water.
Coastguards said that as units were arriving at the scene, police confirmed the person who was in the car was already ashore.