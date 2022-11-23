Crews called out to wind turbine fire in Aberdeenshire
- Published
Fire crews were called to a wind turbine in flames in Aberdeenshire.
Images showed the fire in the St Cyrus area on Wednesday afternoon.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted to reports of a fire affecting a wind turbine near Mains of Lauriston.
"Operations control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where crews remain onsite and are liaising with onsite personnel to make the area safe. No firefighting was required."