Man charged after police firearm and taser Stonehaven incident
- Published
A man has been charged after a police firearm and taser were used at a disturbance in Aberdeenshire.
Armed officers were called to Hunter Place in Stonehaven on Monday afternoon.
A 31-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what were described as minor injuries.
Police Scotland said the man had now been charged, and was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
The circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).