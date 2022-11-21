Police use firearm and taser at Stonehaven disturbance
- Published
A police firearm and taser have been used at a disturbance in Aberdeenshire.
Armed officers were called to Hunter Place in Stonehaven at 12:40 following reports of a disturbance, and the surrounding area was closed off.
A 31-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what were described as minor injuries.
Police Scotland said he had been arrested and inquiries into the incident were ongoing. There was said to be no ongoing threat.
Police officers discharged a firearm and a taser was also deployed during the incident.
Ch Supt Kate Stephen said: "Officers will be in the area as inquiries are carried out.
"I want to reassure the public that this was a contained incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public."