The 10-year-old surfer with no hands or feet
A 10-year-old girl who has had her arms and legs amputated is to represent Scotland at the World Para Surfing Championship in California.
Jade Edward, from Aberdeenshire, had her limbs amputated after she fell ill with meningitis aged two.
She took up surfing after a chance encounter with instructors from the charity SurfABLE Scotland on a beach in Moray.
Her dad Fraser said surfing had given her a sense of freedom.
She is a keen skateboarder, but she had not tried surfing before being offered a chance to try it out at Hopeman on the Moray Firth coast last year.
SurfABLE instructors were in the area checking surf conditions for a session when they spotted the Edward family playing on a beach. The charity offers surfing opportunities to young people and adults with disabilities.
Jade trains regularly at Lossiemouth and, after a little bit of assistance at the start in the sea, she can ride a wave back to the beach.
SurfABLE has also helped Jade to progress in the sport and secure a place in the Scotland team for the world championship in December.
Jade said: "I just loved it. I love being in the water. I don't feel the cold."
She added: "I am looking forward to going to California. It's a big opportunity. I'm just going to do my best."
Mr Edward said he had seen a massive change in Jade since she had started surfing, including how it has boosted her confidence.
He said the new experiences for his daughter had followed being at the right place at the right time.
Mr Edward added: "The first time I saw Jade surf it was pretty magical. She looked really free and happy, I had never really seen that before.
"The water is her happy place."