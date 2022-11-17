Council and Aberdeen FC urged to talk about new stadium funding
- Published
Aberdeen FC and the city council have been urged to get round the table for talks amid doubts about how a new beachfront stadium could be funded.
The new stadium would be close to the club's current Pittodrie home.
Council co-leader Ian Yuill said costs could potentially be shared on some things if it made "financial sense".
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has now urged the council and club to have urgent discussions in the hope of progressing the project.
Aberdeen FC got permission in 2019 for a ground next to their Kingsford training complex, six miles from the centre.
However the city council then proposed plans to include the new stadium in a facility next to the Beach Ballroom, within sight of Pittodrie.
On Wednesday, Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack shared a letter he sent to the council.
It said a request for the club to secure full funding for the project ahead of its business case going to councillors was "premature".
In response, the authority's co-leader Mr Yuill said it was down to the club to decide whether they could commit to the planned new development.
He told BBC Scotland: "We are happy to speak with them about it, but ultimately it's an Aberdeen Football Club project to build a stadium.
"Anything we can do to make that easier and work with them in terms of if we can share costs on some things where it makes financial sense for the council to do so we are happy to discuss that.
"But this is an Aberdeen Football Club project and Aberdeen Football Club needs to tell us how it's going to fund it."
'Remain hopeful'
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said in a recent report that the local economy could benefit by £20m a year if the beachfront stadium was built.
Chamber chief executive Russell Borthwick said he feared the stadium project failing would send out the wrong message about the city.
"We urge all parties to get round a table urgently," he said. "We remain hopeful that progress can be made.
"Everyone is clear about the squeeze on public finances, and it is reasonable that councillors would want to have clear sight of the financial contribution from the football club before proceeding."
Proposals for the new stadium on the city's beachfront were backed by fans in a club survey, with 92% supporting the revised location out of more than 6,500 who responded.