Man admits Aberdeen stabbing murder
- Published
A man has admitted murdering another man in an Aberdeen flat while he was high on drink and drugs.
Scott Hector, 20, was stabbed to death in Marischal Court in April last year.
Sean O'Halloran, 20, admitted murdering Mr Hector while Conor Adams, 18, admitted culpable homicide. The pair also admitted conspiring to rob the victim.
Sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh was deferred until next month.
The court heard O'Halloran could not remember the crime due to taking alcohol and drugs.
Describing the moments after the stabbing, prosecutor David Dickson said: "The deceased was heard to say 'whoa, whoa, whoa'.
"He was holding his side where it was seen he had been stabbed. He was heard to say 'he's just stabbed me'."
The court heard that O'Halloran's DNA was found on the knife used to stab Mr Hector.
Lord Armstrong deferred sentence on the pair in order for the court to obtain background reports.
The pair will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on 15 December.
Mr Hector's family said in a statement at the time: "Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many.
"We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all."