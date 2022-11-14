Driver guilty over Moray crash that killed five people
- Published
An Italian tourist has been convicted of causing the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in the north east of Scotland.
Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Three passengers in the car were killed, along with Ciociola's friend Frances Saliba and his son Lorenzo.
Ciociola was convicted of causing death by careless driving after a trial.
He had denied the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
The three people who died in the car - Audrey Appleby, Evalyn Collie and Edward Reid - had been returning from a dancing event at the time of the crash.
The car's driver, Morag Smith, was seriously injured.
Ciociola's wife Concetta Passanisi was also seriously hurt, but their three-year-old son Frederico escaped with minor injuries.
Ciociola was extradited from Italy after failing to attend an earlier court appearance in Scotland.
The naval officer will be sentenced at a later date.
He had denied that he had fallen asleep or repeatedly driven onto the wrong side of the A96.
Ciociola was asked during the trial how he felt about three people dying in the other car.
He replied: "It is the most terrible thing that you can hear and the pain of the families is also my pain."
Those in the car had been travelling home from an Elgin Country Music Club dance when the crash happened.
Club president Billy Main said he had been "totally shocked" by the tragedy.
"They were very nice people," he said.
"It's the worst thing that's happened to the club. It was unbelievable."