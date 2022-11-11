Rising tide frees run-aground Orkney ferry
- Published
A passenger ferry which ran aground off the Orkney island of Westray managed to free itself in the rising tide, according to the coastguard.
There were 41 passengers and 10 crew on board the MV Varagen when it got into difficulty about 100m from Rapness pier shortly after 18:00.
Kirkwall lifeboat and Orkney Islands Council's marine service tugs were sent to help the vessel in an operation co-ordinated by Stornoway Coastguard.
But the ferry freed itself on the tide.
No-one was injured and it berthed safely at Rapness.
It is understood that the passengers included a number of secondary school pupils returning home after spending the week boarding at Kirkwall Grammar School's hostel.
The ferry, which was built in 1989 and is owned by Orkney Islands Council, was later escorted by tugs to Kirkwall for a full inspection.
The council said there were no fuel leaks and no water taken into the vessel.