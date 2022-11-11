Rising tide frees run-aground Orkney ferry
- Published
A passenger ferry which ran aground off the Orkney island of Westray managed to free itself in the rising tide, according to the coastguard.
There were 41 passengers and 10 crew on board the MV Varagen when it got into difficulty shortly after 18:00.
Kirkwall lifeboat and Orkney Islands Council's marine service tugs were sent to help the vessel in an operation co-ordinated by Stornoway Coastguard.
But the ferry freed itself on the tide and berthed at Rapness pier, Westray.
No-one was injured in the incident.