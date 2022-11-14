Three inquiries into Westray ferry grounding under way
Three inquiries into the grounding of a ferry off an Orkney island are now under way.
There were 41 passengers and 10 crew on board the MV Varagen when it got into difficulty about 100m from Rapness pier, Westray, on Friday evening.
No-one was injured.
Crew members have been interviewed by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB). Investigations are also being carried out by Orkney Ferries and Orkney Islands Council Harbours.
The ferry re-floated on a rising tide just over an hour after becoming stuck on sand.
The ferry, which was built in 1989 and is owned by Orkney Islands Council, was later escorted by tugs to Kirkwall for a full inspection.
The hull has been surveyed by divers for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) who will decide what, if any, action is needed before she can re-enter service.
The council said there were no fuel leaks and no water taken into the vessel.
Kirkwall lifeboat and Orkney Islands Council's marine service tugs were sent to help in an operation co-ordinated by Shetland Coastguard.