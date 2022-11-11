Police warning to Aberdeen and Dundee United football fans after arrests
Police have warned Aberdeen and Dundee Utd fans against anti-social behaviour after 10 people were arrested before a recent Dons match at Pittodrie.
Fireworks were thrown during disturbances in the George Street and Seaford Road area before the Aberdeen v Hibs match last Friday.
City centre Ch Insp David Paterson said the behaviour was "utterly unacceptable".
Aberdeen will face Dundee United in a home match at 18:00 on Saturday.
Ch Insp Paterson said extra officers would be deployed, and that trouble would not be tolerated.
"The behaviour we witnessed on the streets pre-match last week was utterly unacceptable," he said. "Fear and alarm was caused to the local community, fireworks were thrown and a minority tainted the safe reputation our city has.
"I am extremely grateful for the efforts of officers to de-escalate the situation, and would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with our inquiries so far. I am only grateful that no one was seriously hurt."
He explained: "We will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour on Saturday, nor at any football match for that matter. We know the vast majority of fans turn up at games to support their team and enjoy themselves and we do not want that experience to be ruined by the selfishness of others.
"Extra officers will be in the area to support the match and I can only hope there is no repeat of last week's inexcusable events."
Police said 10 men had so far been arrested in connection with a number offences, and inquiries were ongoing.