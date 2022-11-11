Death crash driver says road was 'very dangerous'
- Published
A tourist has claimed he found himself driving on a "very dangerous" road in the dark before a crash that led to the deaths of five people.
Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
Italian Mr Ciociola denied that he had fallen asleep or repeatedly driven onto the wrong side of the A96.
He said he had been very careful.
He told the High Court in Edinburgh it was possible he had been disorientated by the headlights of the oncoming car.
He maintained he was taking care partly because of the road "which to me was very dangerous".
He said he asked his wife, who was in the rear of the minibus with their two sons, if they were sleeping.
When she did not reply he checked his mirror.
He told the High Court in Edinburgh: "It was dark in the back so I couldn't see anything. I had seen the other car and it was just in front of me when it overcame the bend."
Mr Ciociola, an Italian navy officer who works with the coastguard, said: "I saw the headlights. They were very strong. I lost my orientation. I was sure, I was convinced, that we were on the same lane and instinctively I went to the right."
He said that after the crash he had asked if everyone was fine but only his front seat passenger, Francesco Patane, responded.
Defence counsel Ian Duguid KC asked him how he felt about three people dying in the other car.
Mr Ciociola said through an interpreter: "It is the most terrible thing that you can hear and the pain of the families is also my pain."
During cross examination, advocate depute Derick Nelson, prosecuting put it to Mr Ciociola that if he had kept his eyes on the road he would have seen the lights coming towards him sooner.
He answered: "Yes."
But he later said in evidence: "I did something that I do several times when I drive. I check in the rear view mirror and keep my eyes on the road ahead at the same time."
Mr Ciociola's eldest son Lorenzo, four, died in the crash, along with Mr Patane's wife Frances Saliba, 63. Mr Ciociola's wife was seriously injured while Lorenzo's younger brother Frederico, three, escaped with minor injuries.
Morag Smith who was driving the Nissan SUV he collided with was seriously injured and her three passengers Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie died.
Mr Ciociola denies causing the deaths by dangerous driving.
It is alleged that on the A96 he failed to pay proper attention to the road ahead, fell asleep and repeatedly braked and drove into the opposing carriageway.
He said he had some very limited experience of driving in Scotland from a previous visit. They had planned a tour of the country that would take in Edinburgh, Inverness, Orkney and Argyll and he was driving from Stonehaven to Inverness when the crash occurred before midnight.
Mr Duguid asked him if he thought the A96 was dangerous and he replied: "Very dangerous. I tried to be as cautious as I could. I tried to pay attention to everything around me as much as I could."
Mr Ciociola told the court: "I have been driving on the right for over 30 years. It is not easy to get accustomed to driving on the left, especially when you are on a narrow street."
Mr Ciociola said that his wife, who was still in a coma when she was flown back to Italy before regaining consciousness, does not remember that she came to Scotland.
The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.