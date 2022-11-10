Death crash driver was on wrong side of road for unknown reason
- Published
Investigators do not know why a minibus driven by an Italian tourist went on to the wrong side of a road before a fatal crash in Moray, a court has heard.
Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard two vehicles ended up locked together.
Investigators said the minibus was on the wrong side for an "unknown reason".
The police collision investigators said that after the minibus driven by Mr Ciociola collided with a Nissan SUV both vehicles were extensively damaged.
They said there was no evidence to suggest the other driver, Morag Smith, was driving other than in a normal way and it was not known what, if any, time she had to react to the approaching minibus.
PC Stephen Morrison was asked if there were signs of sudden skidding or braking at the crash site on the A96 at Drummuir junction in Moray.
He said: "No. There were no marks on the road surface."
Advocate depute Derick Nelson, prosecuting, asked if that had happened would he have expected there would be some physical signs on the road and he replied: "Yes".
PC Morrison said the road surface was good and both vehicles had been checked for pre-existing mechanical defects and damage to tyres that could have caused the collision - with negative results.
It is alleged Mr Ciociola failed to pay proper attention to the road ahead, fell asleep and repeatedly braked and drove into the opposing carriageway while travelling on the A96.
The court heard that he had set out from Edinburgh and was driving towards Inverness via Stonehaven at the time of the crash shortly before midnight.
Ms Smith and her passengers were on their way home from a line dancing event in Elgin.
The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.