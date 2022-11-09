Robert Plant surprises fans at bar open mic night in Aberdeen
Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant stunned music fans when he performed at an open mic night in an Aberdeen bar.
The legendary singer was in the city for a performance with his new band, Saving Grace, at the Tivoli theatre.
But afterwards he unexpectedly appeared in Under the Hammer, on North Silver Street, to the delight of the Tuesday night crowd.
Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven regularly appears on lists of the greatest rock songs ever written.
The bar said it was not very often there was a visit from a rock and roll hall of famer and they were were honoured by the singer's presence.
Open mic host Jamie Rodden said: "He came in about an hour before the end, and he didn't just come along and just make it all about him, he actually certainly listened to the people that were playing as well.
"The voice is still there.
"Fantastic experience - never forget it."
Others who were there took to social media to document the experience.
"Unbelievable but true," one wrote.