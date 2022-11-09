Death crash trial told of attempts to save child
- Published
Attempts to save a child victim of a crash that claimed five lives failed despite efforts at resuscitation, a police officer has told a court.
Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
PC Danielle Jack said Lorenzo, who was four, had stopped breathing.
She told the High Court in Edinburgh that CPR proved unsuccessful.
The officer arrived at the collision scene on the A96 road at the Drummuir junction in Moray with a colleague.
PC Jack said she became aware of members of the public carrying two young children, Lorenzo and Federico Ciociola, who had been in the minibus.
She said the younger boy, Federico, was crying but the older boy "appeared to be slipping in and out of consciousness".
PC Jack was later told Lorenzo had stopped breathing and said: "I knew CPR was required."
She began carrying out the technique and was joined by other colleagues.
Advocate depute Derick Nelson, prosecuting, asked if they took turns to ensure that CPR on the child was constant, and she said they did until paramedics arrived but that it proved unsuccessful.
It is alleged Mr Ciociola failed to pay proper attention to the road ahead, fell asleep, and repeatedly braked and drove onto the opposing carriageway before colliding with a Nissan driven by Morag Smith.
Three passengers in the Nissan died.
Frances Saliba, a passenger in the Fiat Talento driven by Mr Ciociola, also died, along with the accused's son.
The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.