Man charged following Aberdeenshire school bus crash
- Published
A man has been charged after a school bus was damaged in an incident on an Aberdeenshire road.
A ladder hit the bus, which was travelling from Kintore to Kemnay Academy, on the B994 on Friday morning.
The driver suffered minor cuts from broken glass. One child was taken to hospital for possible concussion as a precaution.
Police Scotland said a 37-year-old had has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.
