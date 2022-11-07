Football team saves runaway puppy from busy road

FoxyTurriff United
Foxy is now safely home after her ordeal

A scared puppy has been rescued from the middle of a busy road by a football team.

The Turriff United squad initially thought Pomeranian cross pug Foxy was a cat whey they spotted her dodging traffic on the A96 in Moray.

They stopped the bus and managed to coax the small dog to safety.

She has now been reunited with her owners after an appeal on social media at the weekend. She may have run away after being spooked by fireworks.

Coach Graeme Taylor told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland they had a game at Nairn County on Saturday afternoon and were heading from Elgin towards Lhanbryde on the A96.

"It was a pretty perilous situation, it was a busy time," he said.

"Just instinctively we stopped the bus and stopped the traffic and went chasing after this little puppy. We went up either side of the road. Fair play to the people on the road, slowing down, sensing there was something going on.

"We managed to coax her from under a car onto the bus to safety - there's no doubt she'd have been killed if we'd left her. It was a bit of a heart in the mouth moment, I thought she was going to get run over."

He explained: "She was very frightened obviously. She was a lovely little girl and was licking us all over."

Except for a small accident on one pair of trousers on the bus, the rescue mission was a complete success.

"I'm glad she's now reunited with her owner," Mr Taylor added.

