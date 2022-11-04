Ladder smashes through window of Aberdeenshire school bus
School children in Aberdeenshire have avoided serious injury after a ladder smashed through their bus window.
Aberdeenshire Council said the ladder was not safely secured to a van in the opposite lane of the B994.
It came loose and hit the school bus, which was travelling from Kintore to Kemnay Academy at 08:20.
The driver suffered minor cuts from broken glass. One child was taken to hospital for a possible concussion as a precaution.
Aberdeenshire Council said the van failed to stop.
School staff traveling behind the bus, operated by Premier Coaches, witnessed the incident and stopped to assist the pupils.
The council did not confirm how many children were on the bus at the time.
Another coach was sent to take the pupils to Kemnay Academy, where they were checked by school first aid staff.
An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: "The bus driver sustained cuts but is otherwise well and has been commended for his swift action and for caring for the pupils.
"All on board were checked for injuries at the school and some were suffering from shock and cold.
"There was concern for one pupil regarding a possible concussion and they were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution."