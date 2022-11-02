Plea after four cats fall from same block of Aberdeen flats
Several cats have been killed or injured after apparently falling from the same block of flats in Aberdeen, the Scottish SPCA has said.
The animal charity said a fourth cat was suspected to have fallen from Regent Court on 28 October.
The two-year-old cat in question had to have a leg amputated.
A member of the public reported the most recent cat to the Scottish SPCA helpline after seeing it lying immobile and vomiting.
Animal rescue office Aimee Findlay said: "I arrived to find the male cat curled up in a pile of leaves. He was unresponsive when I approached and I was surprised to find him lying there exposed to the strong winds.
"I took him to the vets where they found his front leg to be completely broken and twisted. Unfortunately, the leg had to be amputated due to the extent of the injuries he had sustained.
"We have sadly heard that several other cats have recently been killed or injured after falling from the same block of flats. We are extremely concerned for the welfare of other animals in the area if this turns out to be the case.
"We urge anybody who recognises this lovely boy, or who lives in Regent Court and owns a cat, to please get in touch by calling our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."