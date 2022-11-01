Flooding causes Aberdeen travel problems after night of heavy rain

Flooding in AberdeenFubar News
Some cars became stuck in Aberdeen, including in Polmuir Road

Flooding has caused travel disruption in Aberdeen and surrounding areas after a night of torrential rain.

Cars became stuck in deep water, including in Polmuir Road near the city's Duthie Park.

The weather forced the closure of the road between the B&Q roundabout and the roundabout at the former exhibition centre site on the city outskirts.

Forecasts indicated the heavy overnight rain was set to ease as the day progressed.

