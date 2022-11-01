Flooding causes Aberdeen travel problems after night of heavy rain
Flooding has caused travel disruption in Aberdeen and surrounding areas after a night of torrential rain.
Cars became stuck in deep water, including in Polmuir Road near the city's Duthie Park.
The weather forced the closure of the road between the B&Q roundabout and the roundabout at the former exhibition centre site on the city outskirts.
Forecasts indicated the heavy overnight rain was set to ease as the day progressed.